Jacobs to Continue Green Lakes Remediation Efforts Under Contract

Jacobs Engineering has secured a five-year contract to help the Environmental Protection Agency remediate sites in support of the Great Lakes National Program Office.

The company said Monday it will characterize contaminated sediments, design and evaluate habitat restoration efforts and oversee remedial construction activities under the Great Lakes Architect Engineer Services II contract.

The Great Lakes area, located on the U.S.-Canada border, includes lakes Erie, Superior, Huron, Michigan and Ontario. These lakes provide fresh water to people living near the area and support aquatic habitats.

The effort aims to address industrial contaminants in some bodies of water within the area.

Jacobs has been supporting the GLAES effort since 2011.