James Brown Named Chief Growth Officer at National Capitol Contracting

James Brown, former director of business development at General Dynamics ’ information technology business, has joined National Capitol Contracting as chief growth officer, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday .

Brown brings more than 30 years’ worth of federal IT sector experience to his new role.

Prior to GDIT, Brown led business development efforts at CGI and served as director of new business at Computer Sciences Corp. He also worked at BAE Systems as a national account manager and at HP ’s consulting business as a principle consultant.

National Capitol is a McLean, Va.-based company that offers information management, enterprise support and unified communications services to commercial and government customers.