Kaman Moves Forward With Military, Commercial UAS Efforts

Kaman ’s air vehicles unit has made progress on the company’s unmanned aerial systems designed for both commercial and military use.

The company said Tuesday it is continuously enhancing its K-MAX UAS in support of future concepts for the U.S. Marine Corps.

K-MAX can carry up to 6K pounds and is designed to boost the speed and flexibility of logistical activities across ground formations of all sizes.

“We have a combat-proven system that sustained over 95 percent readiness while in the field,” said Romin Dasmalchi, senior director of business development at Kaman Air Vehicles.

He added that the UAS will hold new unmanned and autonomous technologies into the future.

Kaman is also working on a new UAS kit that tailors K-MAX for commercial use. The company plans to conduct K-MAX’s initial flight with the kit in this year’s third quarter.