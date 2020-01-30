KBR Granted Access to Train Private Astronauts at NASA Facilities; Stuart Bradie Quoted

KBR has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA Johnson Space Center to provide human spaceflight operation services to commercial companies, becoming the first company to use the agency's facilities and capabilities, the company announced on Thursday .

“KBR has pioneered space travel for more than half a century. We will leverage our domain expertise to assist private astronauts with their human spaceflight activities,” said Stuart Bradie , KBR president and CEO.

NASA has granted KBR access to train private astronauts in various spaceflight tasks including operating onboard International Space Station systems, integrating into the existing ISS crew, performing routine operational tasks, maintaining health and performance and responding to emergencies.

The company will also provide medical operations and services prior to, during, and after spaceflights, as well as mission planning, training and execution. KBR will train astronauts for private space travel to the ISS.

KBR currently trains and provides medical support to NASA and ISS international partner astronauts and supports all planning and execution aspects of mission operations. The company will additionally provide specialized services to support the agency’s astronauts.

“This historic agreement is a testament to KBR's long standing partnership with NASA. We will continue to work together to propel NASA’s mission to fuel a low-Earth orbit economy and advance the future of commercial space,” Bradie continued.

Additionally, KBR has received a potential $400M, cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid contract from NASA to provide research and development services for Ames Research Center’s intelligent systems division on Jan. 23. The contract has a phase-in period of 60 days, a base term of two years and three two-year options.

The company will provide technical assistance and resources in support of the division’s scientific research and application and technology development efforts in various research domains. KBR will also support the integration of information technology systems into NASA missions and other federal projects.

