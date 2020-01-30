Labsphere Introduces Satellite Calibration Network for Imaging Systems

Labsphere , a New Hampshire-based photonics company, has unveiled a commercial satellite and airborne calibration network called Flare that will work to augment data fidelity from Earth-observing devices.

Flare is a cloud-based subscription service intended to provide a range of traceable imager optical performance data such as radiometric information, the firm said Wednesday . Initial network availability is scheduled for the middle of the year.

The network will also field instrument-tailored and mobile hubs that can calibrate imaging systems.

Labsphere has entered into an agreement with Raytheon to incorporate the latter’s Specular Array Calibration, or SPARC, mirror technology into the network. SPARC employs convex mirrors to project synthetic calibration targets for sensors and validate their detected sensitivities.

“FLARE’s on-demand, automated, flexible and mobile nature will augment the established vicarious calibration methods while providing an affordable, traceable calibration to any imager [geospatial data] for emerging [analysis-ready data] needs,” said Chris Durell, business development director at Labsphere’s remote sensing unit.