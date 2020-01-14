Leidos Partners With Analytics Firm for Augmented Health Care Services

Leidos has agreed to use Clarify Health Solutions ’ predictive analytics in support of customers’ health care activities.

Leidos said Monday it will integrate Clarify’s predictive insights into Leidos’ careC2 platform that works to facilitate the operational, clinical and financial oversight of health care processes.

The careC2 system’s security, governance and data functions will work with Clarify’s analytics to help industry clients design and deliver tailored health care applications.

The two companies will also jointly build a roadmap to help customers technologically address challenges and cater to their customers’ needs.

Jon Scholl, president at Leidos Health Group, said the two firms’ combined expertise will allow health care partners to gain boosted visibility across operations.