Liberty IT Gets Task Order to Support Data Migration Efforts for VA Health Record System

Liberty IT Solutions has landed a potential five-year, $35M task order from the Department of Veterans Affairs to support the Electronic Health Record system’s data syndication and migration efforts.

The company said Thursday it will incorporate system framework updates to help the system achieve data consolidation tasks.

The firm will also assist in migrating data from legacy Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture, or VistA, domains to integrate health registries and clinical decision support features into the EHR platform.

Liberty has partnered with Leidos to support new data sources as well as maintain and modernize the VA’s system architectures in line with the task order. The order has a base period of one year and four one-year options.

The EHR system is intended to replace the VA’s VistA platform.