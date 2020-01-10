Liberty IT to Implement Data Loss Prevention Tech Under VA Task Order

Liberty IT Solutions has landed a potential five-year, $48M task order to use an updated data loss prevention tool to enhance the Department of Veterans Affairs’ cybersecurity.

The company said Thursday the tool will augment the VA’s information technology infrastructure and provide recommendations for the protection of stored data.

Liberty IT has also partnered with Northrop Grumman , Armavel and i4DM to maintain the integrity, accessibility and privacy of VA and veteran information.

“Veteran and VA data must be protected against cybersecurity threats, and Liberty is honored to take a leading role in the creation of a VA Enterprise DLP program,” said Bill Greene, CEO at Liberty.