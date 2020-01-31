Lockheed CFO Kenneth Possenriede Forecasts Annual F-35 Delivery Growth

Kenneth Possenriede, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Lockheed Martin, has said the company remains on track to deliver 140 F-35 jets this year and aims to increase its fighter aircraft deliveries each year, Flightglobal reported Friday.

He told analysts during an earnings call Tuesday the number of F-35s Lockheed builds for military customers worldwide could reach 180 in 2024.

The Besthesda, Md.-based company proposed a five-year arrangement in September 2019 to help the Department of Defense save up to $1B in fighter plane sustainment costs.

Lockheed aims to reduce the total cost per flying hour for the F-35 program to less than $25K by fiscal 2025.