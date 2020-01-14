Lockheed Gets Navy Modification to Update Aircraft EW System

Lockheed Martin has secured a one-year, $43M contract modification to help the U.S. Navy update an electronic warfare support platform of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The company said Tuesday it will update the receiver, processor and antenna weapons replaceable assemblies of the AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures system.

The effort aims to provide E-2D pilots with full autonomy and boosted situational awareness for lightened workload and quicker reaction time. The ESM platform is designed to support aircraft performance above open oceans and near-shore areas.

The modification includes upgrade kits that Lockheed will continue to deliver in support of development and testing. The Navy will be running developmental activities through 2023.

Updates will cover the system’s antenna performance and combat identification function that facilitates multi-ship geo-location.