Lockheed Launches Scholarship Program for Vocational Education; Marillyn Hewson Quoted

Lockheed Martin has announced a scholarship program that caters to vocational students interested in aerospace and defense careers.

The company said Wednesday it will grant 150 participants with up to $6.6K each in scholarships at technical institutions.

The program aims to help students secure technology and manufacturing careers without the need for bachelor’s degrees.

“Lockheed Martin’s new vocational scholarships will develop the skills of workers who want to work in advanced manufacturing, but do not choose to go to a four-year college,” said Marillyn Hewson , chairman, president and CEO at Lockheed Martin and a 2019 Wash100 recipient.

The defense firm is also continuing its science, technology, engineering and mathematics scholarship program that will provide $10K each to 200 college students and high school seniors this year.