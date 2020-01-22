Lockheed Tests Space-Based Mesh Comms Through Nanosat Payload; Rick Ambrose Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 22, 2020 — A Lockheed Martin-built (NYSE: LMT) experimental technology launched recently on board a Tyvak nanosatellite seeks to demonstrate mesh communications and space-to-ground sensing, ExecutiveGov reported Thursday.
Lockheed said Thursday its Pony Express 1 mission, which serves as the Tyvak-0129 spacecraft's hosted payload, is testing the HiveStar satellite cloud architecture designed to facilitate mesh networking. The mission is also intended to assess a 3D-printed wideband antenna case and a software-based radio that can support digital signal processing and data compression.
"This is the first of several rapid, self-funded experiments demonstrating our ability to systematically accelerate our customers' speed to mission while reducing risk from new technologies," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed’s space segment and a 2020 Wash100 winner.
