Lockheed to Support F-35 Dev’t Flight Test Under $82M Navy Modification

Lockheed Martin has received a three-year, $81.9M contract modification from the U.S. Navy to build specific hardware and software capabilities from the Block 4 configuration in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft’s developmental flight tests.

The company will also assess the Block 4 upgrades during the aircraft’s functional review as part of the modification, the Department of Defense said Tuesday .

The service branch previously awarded Lockheed a potential $83.1M contract for the development, implementation, accreditation and assessment of a “dual-capable” aircraft system for F-35A fighters.

The Navy will obligate $79.8M from fiscal year 2020 and non-DoD participant funds. Work under the modification is scheduled through June 2022 and will take place in Fort Worth, Texas.