ManTech Gets $67M Marine Corps Systems Command Support Order; Matt Tait Quoted

ManTech has received a five-year, $67 million task order for scientific and technical information support to the systems engineering directorate within Marine Corps Systems Command.

The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract, the company said Tuesday.

“ManTech is bringing Digital to the Mission® by delivering world class Marine Air Ground Task Force systems and capabilities to the warfighter,” said Matt Tait, president of ManTech’s mission solutions and services group.

The company will assist DoD IAC in various mission areas such as architecture and interoperability, certification, competency management, developmental test and evaluation, expeditionary energy systems, counter improvised explosive devices, afloat command, control, communication and computers systems integration.

ManTech will also help advance joint and naval integration and transportability, modeling and simulation, systems and equipment safety, systems engineering and security, technology transition, knowledge and spectrum management, fire support systems integration and command-and-control platforms.

SED performs systems engineering analysis for U.S. Marine Corps programs and helps the service branch deliver warfighter systems.

“Our technical support of SED will enable vital, relentless and pinpoint accurate weapons systems that advance the defense of our nation on land, sea and air,” Tait added.

ManTech has also recently entered into a potential $957M contract with General Dynamics to improve the U.S. Army’s IT and mission systems, the companies announced in December 2019.

Under the Army’s Cyber TRIDENT Award, the companies will build a Persistent Cyber Training Environment platform as they prepare to bid for the military service’s cyber training, readiness, integration, delivery and enterprise technology contract.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.