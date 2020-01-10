Marine Corps Vet Christina Murphy Named CEO of Cognitive Medical Systems

Christina Murphy, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has joined health care technology provider Cognitive Medical Systems as CEO.

The retired USMC colonel started her biopharmaceutical industry career in 2013 and has gained experience in areas such as contract administration, logistics and warehouse operation, the company said Wednesday .

Murphy previously managed supply chain functions at Tocagen, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services and Excellis Health Solutions. She also managed supply operations at Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

She led operations, logistics, and management activities in different leadership roles during her military career.

“As a military veteran and business executive, she brings a unique blend of senior government, defense and corporate experience that will help catapult the company to new heights,” said Emory Fry, co-founder of Cognitive Medical Systems.

San Diego-based Cognitive Medical Systems works with government customers to help them develop health IT systems and standards-based technology platforms to manage care delivery.