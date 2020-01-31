Mark Cabrey Takes SVP, CFO Roles at NT Concepts; Darin Powers Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 31, 2020 — Mark Cabrey, former chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Technica, has succeeded Philip Chase as senior vice president and CFO of NT Concepts , GovCon Wire reported Monday .

NT Concepts said Jan 23 Cabrey brings more than three decades of federal information services market experience to his new position. He previously served as president and COO of Phacil and as finance director at Unisys (NYSE: UIS).

“Mark brings extensive experience—not only from the financial side of the house but also his ability to create high-performing teams and innovative differentiators,” said Darin Powers, president and COO at NT Concepts.