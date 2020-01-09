Maxar, NASA Form Space Station Dev’t Partnership

Maxar Technologies has partnered with NASA to explore the development of an unmanned space station that will house scientific instruments while in synchronous low-earth orbit.

The two entities eye to implement robotic installation, replacement and modernization capacities into the structure to enable co-location of scientific tools, Al Tadros, vice president at Maxar’s space infrastructure and civil space business, said in a blog post published Wednesday .

Tadros also cited a planned lunar orbit gateway that will utilize the company’s Power and Propulsion Element, a device designed to allow power, communications, maneuvering and initial docking functions.

“The versatility of the Power and Propulsion Element also allows it to be refueled in orbit, and we are working with NASA to conceive the architecture that could resupply the Gateway with fuel and other essentials,” added Tadros.

Maxar has participated in NASA’s Restore-L program, an initiative that seeks to build technologies that will work to refuel satellites and a platform that will construct satellite parts on orbit.