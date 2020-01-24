MBA Consulting Services Named LogZilla Partner Reseller

MBA Consulting Services has been granted premier partner reseller status under LogZilla ’s Partner Channel Program.

MBA said Thursday the designation will allow the company to market LogZilla’s Network Event Orchestrator service to federal government customers.

Lou Coleman, founder and CEO at MBA, said the NEO platform helps customers mitigate log system operation costs as well as data volume.

MBA offers information technology services, property management, facilities operations, construction, engineering, recruitment, program management and business process analysis services to government and commercial clients.