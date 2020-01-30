MDA Issues Presolicitation for Hypersonic Weaponry Dev’t Services

The Missile Defense Agency expects to release a final request for proposals in April for the design, creation and assessment of a prototype hypersonic defense weapon.

According to a notice on the SAM website posted Tuesday , MDA will develop a technical data library that will house threat data, trajectory information and systems requirements documentation that may help the potential prime contractor in the performance of work.

Interested companies are required to secure classified-level clearance and submit the necessary documents such as security plans and an authority to operate.

MDA is slated to conduct one-on-one meetings from Tuesday to Feb. 8 to explain the details of the project.