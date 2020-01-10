Medallia Obtains FedRAMP Accreditation for AI-Based Customer Insight Tech

Medallia has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Joint Authorization Board certification for a software-as-a-service tool designed to access customer insights through human and machine learning capabilities.

The Experience Cloud platform has demonstrated its capacity to validate a government agency’s risk posture to meet FedRAMP’s standards and receive the accreditation, the company said Thursday .

Medallia noted the tool employs artificial intelligence to capture employee and customer signals and help organizations take action accordingly.

Mike Ottosson, chief technology officer at Medallia, said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to providing secure experience management services to clients.