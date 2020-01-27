Mercury Systems Offers New Tech for Enhanced Data Center Performance

Mercury Systems has unveiled a new switch fabric module technology designed to help customers build defense-tailored data center architectures.

The company said Thursday its EnsembleSeries SFM6126 OpenVPX PCI Express gen 3 switch allows for a data center architecture intended for use in austere environments with limited space.

The technology’s durable 6U modules also facilitate switches of control and expansion planes for data distribution across multiple modules. High-performance embedded edge computing subsystems require this function.

“One of the latest trends in commercial data centers is to use a composable infrastructure which allows the computing, storage and switch fabric resources to be individually changed – aggregated, disaggregated, and composed – based on an application’s precise needs,” said Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager for sensor processing solutions at Mercury.