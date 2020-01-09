Mitre Commits to Supporting Homeland Security Experts Group; Jason Providakes Quoted

Mitre has partnered with the Aspen Institute’s Homeland Security Experts Group to support the latter’s research activities and other efforts to provide insight into foreign policy matters.

Mitre said Wednesday it will provide support and resources to HSEG as it seeks to promote discussion on homeland security issues through conferences, position statements, white papers and recommendations to government entities.

Michael Chertoff, former homeland security secretary and co-chair of HSEG, said group serves as “an important resource to government leaders” facing constantly evolving national security threats.

Jason Providakes , president and CEO of Mitre and a 2019 Wash100 winner, said the organization intends to utilize its national security, cyber, homeland security and infrastructure expertise to support HSEG activities.

HSEG, previously called the Aspen Homeland Security Group, is an independent and nonpartisan group of counterterrorism and homeland security experts that work to educate the public and provide input to government leadership.