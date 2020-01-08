MobileIron Adds Mobile Threat Detection Feature to Cloud Offering

MobileIron now offers a product designed to help federal agencies detect and address cyber threats carried out from mobile devices.

The company said Tuesday it included the MobileIron Threat Defense feature under the firm’s cloud offering. MTD works to secure devices, applications and networks even when offline, and offers constant protection against Android- and iOS-related threats.

The new feature also assists federal agencies in complying with established standards and supports business technology innovation.

“With one app, federal agencies can detect and remediate both known and zero-day attacks on the mobile device,” said Bill Harrod, federal chief technology officer at MobileIron.

MobileIron Cloud is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.