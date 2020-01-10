NCCoE Taps Eight Firms for Energy Resource Cybersecurity Effort

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has partnered with eight firms to conduct research and development activities and establish cybersecurity best practices for distributed energy resource environments.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology component said Wednesday the “Securing the Industrial Internet of Things: Cybersecurity for Distributed Energy Resources Project” will focus on fortifying IIoT systems supporting power grids that use resources such as wind or solar photovoltaics.

Companies under the agreement will help create an NIST Cybersecurity Practice guide that will align with the agency’s cybersecurity framework and provide guidance for IIoT security in DER applications based on existing commercial capabilities.

Topics covered by the joint R&D program include data integrity, device identification, malware detection and cybersecurity analytics.

The selected firms are: