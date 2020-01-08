NOAA Partners With AWS, Microsoft, Google to Open Up Environmental Data; Dave Levy Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 8, 2020 — Amazon Web Services , Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) received contracts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to make the agency’s environmental datasets available on the companies’ cloud platforms, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 23 .

All three cloud technology firms will work to expand access to open data NOAA collects from weather systems, vessels, satellites and radars, among other sources, the agency said Dec. 19 .

"With initiatives like the Big Data Project, researchers are leveraging AWS services to lower the barriers to affordable, on demand and scalable data analysis," said Dave Levy , vice president of AWS’ U.S. government business and a 2019 Wash100 winner .