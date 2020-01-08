NOAA Partners With AWS, Microsoft, Google to Open Up Environmental Data; Dave Levy Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 8, 2020 — Amazon Web Services, Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) received contracts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to make the agency’s environmental datasets available on the companies’ cloud platforms, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 23.
All three cloud technology firms will work to expand access to open data NOAA collects from weather systems, vessels, satellites and radars, among other sources, the agency said Dec. 19.
"With initiatives like the Big Data Project, researchers are leveraging AWS services to lower the barriers to affordable, on demand and scalable data analysis," said Dave Levy, vice president of AWS’ U.S. government business and a 2019 Wash100 winner.
