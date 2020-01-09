Northrop to Pursue Commercial Resupply Mission in February

Northrop Grumman plans to launch its 13th commercial resupply services mission to stock the International Space Station with supplies, tools and scientific projects.

An Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Virginia-based Wallops Flight Facility on Feb. 9, Sunday, the space agency said Wednesday .

Cygnus carries the Plant Habitat-02 experiment that will investigate the impact of a space environment on the growth of edible plants. Other payloads include the Mobile SpaceLab cell culturing facility and the Spacecraft Fire Experiment-IV that will look into how fire spreads in outer space.

Commercial resupply missions typically send research projects related to biology, physical sciences and Earth and space science.

