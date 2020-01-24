PAE Lands Navy Modification to Support Undersea Test Facility

PAE ’s applied technologies business will continue the support and maintenance of various range systems and facilities at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center under a six-month, $32.9M contract modification from the U.S. Navy.

The company will also operate a one-square-mile Navy outpost as part of the modification, the Department of Defense said Thursday .

The modification represents an option under a previously awarded contract and brings its cumulative value to $885.9M.

Contract work is slated to run through September and will occur in Florida and the Bahamas.

AUTEC manages research, testing and assessment efforts for communications systems, sonar tracking tools and anti-submarine weaponry.