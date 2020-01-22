Perspecta CEO Mac Curtis, StoneHedge CEO Bill Jasien Speak at 2020 Heart Ball Kickoff

Perspecta CEO and Wash100 awardee Mac Curtis, with the help of StoneHedge Global Partners CEO William "Bill" Jasien, kicked off the 2020 Heart Ball on Tuesday night at the Tower Club in Tysons Corner, Va.

The meeting was intended to energize industry executives who plan to attend the Greater Washington Region Heart Ball, a fundraising event for the American Heart Association, scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Curtis and his wife, Cindy, serve as co-chairs of the 2020 Heart Ball.

Jasien, the special guest speaker at Tuesday's kickoff event, spoke passionately about his own life experience and victorious encounter with heart disease.

He established Stonehedge in 2012 and has since led the alternative investment services company as its chief executive and managing director.

Between 1993 and 2012, Jasien held various executive roles at global financial services provider ING, where his career included time as president of its government business division and senior vice president for institutional business development.

He also served as principal deputy assistant secretary for finance and management at the Department of the Treasury for two years; director for congressional and public affairs at Resolution Trust Corp.; and staff assistant in the White House Office of the Vice President.