Perspecta Helps Create SaaS Platform for VA’s Health Research Initiative; Mac Curtis Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 10, 2020 — Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) collaborated with PRA Health Sciences (Nasdaq: PRAH) to develop a web software platform to help the Department of Veterans Affairs recruit and engage potential health research volunteers nationwide, GovCon Wire reported Wednesday .

The companies created the MVP Online software-as-a-service platform to support the VA's Million Veteran Program, which studies genetic influences on health, Perspecta said Tuesday .

The system is based on PRA’s mobile clinical trial application tool and designed for volunteers to access information about the national research program as well as provide their consent to participate.

“MVP Online will be an incredibly useful tool for the VA today, but will also serve as a platform to allow current veterans to help transform health care for future generations of veterans to come,” said Mac Curtis , president and CEO of Perspecta and a 2019 Wash100 winner .