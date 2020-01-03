Perspecta Labs Tests High-Bandwidth LTE Communications With Aircraft

Perspecta ’s applied research unit has tested the use of high-bandwidth data streaming over long-distance between an aircraft and a ground-based LTE network.

The company said Thursday it demonstrated the Velocite technology that allows high-bandwidth LTE data to move at supersonic speeds and keep up with aircraft.

Velocite is designed to accommodate communications at aircraft flight speeds over 621 miles per hour.

The trial took place at Edwards Air Force Base and supports the Department of Defense’s Cellular Range Telemetry Network program that aims to develop aeronautical mobile telemetry technologies.

Perspecta is working to further mature Velocite for a variety of AMT applications across operations, testing and training activities.