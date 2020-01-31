Planet’s Richard Leshner Talks Space, Cyber Partnership Needs

Richard Leshner, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Planet ’s federal subsidiary, has said that emerging space companies must ensure that they are well-prepared in addressing new cyber threats, SpaceNews reported Thursday .

Leshner, who serves as the vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Planet Labs, told attendees at a Federal Aviation Administration conference in Washington, D.C. that entities in the cybersecurity and space sectors would largely benefit from close partnerships.

He noted that companies need to be proactive while agencies must take steps to educate industry on cyber preparedness.

“What doesn’t exist is something that enables, as that company grows, to learn from experts about the nature and source of new and different threats,” said Leshner.

According to Leshner, there are increasing concerns in the government sector on how to ensure that space firms are effectively fortifying the security posture of satellite ground terminals.