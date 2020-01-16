Raytheon Completes Initial Navy Tomahawk Missile Block V Reconfiguration

Raytheon has reconfigured a Tactical Tomahawk cruise missile system into the Block V version for the U.S. Navy, Seapower Magazine reported Wednesday .

The service branch recertified the current Block IV TACTOM variant as part of an effort to modernize five missiles to the new configuration.

The Block V series is designed to increase the performance of Tomahawk’s communications and navigation systems, engage targets at sea and include a warhead technology that will work to reach land targets.

Capt. John Red, a Navy program manager, told reporters during the Surface Navy Association symposium Wednesday, the service branch will demilitarize the Block III series.