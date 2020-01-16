Raytheon Completes Initial Navy Tomahawk Missile Block V Reconfiguration

Raytheon has reconfigured a Tactical Tomahawk cruise missile system into the Block V version for the U.S. Navy, Seapower Magazine reported Wednesday.
The service branch recertified the current Block IV TACTOM variant as part of an effort to modernize five missiles to the new configuration.
The Block V series is designed to increase the performance of Tomahawk’s communications and navigation systems, engage targets at sea and include a warhead technology that will work to reach land targets.
Capt. John Red, a Navy program manager, told reporters during the Surface Navy Association symposium Wednesday, the service branch will demilitarize the Block III series.