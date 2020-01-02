SAIC Awarded USAF Contract for Missile Encryption Units

Science Applications International Corp. has received a $23M contract to produce missile encryption electronic device units at full rate for the U.S. Air Force.

The company will deliver KL-90 units and associated services such as components, engineering support, training and complementary data to U.S. missile facilities, the Department of Defense said Monday .

USAF will finance the contract via fiscal 2020 procurement funds as SAIC works to complete duties in Tampa, Fla., through Dec. 29, 2022.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division issued the sole-source contract.