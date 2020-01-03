SAIC Launches Application Period for CyberWarrior Scholarships; Alicia Lynch Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has opened applications for a scholarship program that aims to provide veterans with educational opportunities on cybersecurity.

The company said Thursday it plans to issue 10 scholarships under this year’s wave of the CyberWarrior program.

Awardees will receive cyber training and opportunities to attain professional certifications across multiple areas of cybersecurity such as cloud and health care.

The program’s 2020 iteration will bring the total number of scholarships to 30, building on the program that was started by Engility, a firm SAIC acquired last year.

“Veterans hold a deep and enduring commitment to protecting our national security, which makes them ideal candidates for becoming certified cybersecurity professionals,” said Alicia Lynch , chief information security officer at SAIC and a retired U.S. Army colonel.

The application period of the program's newest wave will run through March 16.

SAIC works with Center for Cyber Safety and Education, a nonprofit, to pursue the CyberWarrior program.