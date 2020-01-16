SAIC to Migrate Air Force, Army Apps to Cloud Under Potential $727M Contract; Josh Jackson Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 16, 2020 — The U.S. Air Force awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a potential 57-month, $727M contract to transfer mission applications at USAF and the Army to a cloud computing environment, GovCon Wire reported Friday.
SAIC will help the service branches update 800 apps through the Common Computing Environment contract, or Cloud One, the company said Jan. 9.
"We help our clients to realize the full potential of the cloud for their applications," said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s solutions and technology group.
"We proposed a forward-leaning and comprehensive model for what they want to achieve, remaining focused on the mission while accelerating and simplifying adoption of DoD's cloud computing options and the associated benefits," Jackson added.
