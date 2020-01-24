SkyTerra Technologies Gets Government Contractor Accreditation

SkyTerra Technologies has been certified to compete for government contracts after the completion of an activation process through the General Services Administration’s System for Award Management portal.

The company said Thursday it has received a Commercial and Government Identity Code as confirmation of its eligibility as a government contractor.

SkyTerra collaborated with various government organizations in digital transformation and infrastructure conversion projects and is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner.

“The primary mission of our company is to help organizations seamlessly convert from outdated and/or outgrown systems to secure work-centers capable of withstanding future growth,” said Dan Bergeron, a founding partner at SkyTerra.