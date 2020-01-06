SpaceX Conducts Static-Fire Test for Falcon 9 Engines

SpaceX performed a static fire test for a Falcon 9 rocket prior to its scheduled launch on Jan. 6 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Space reported Sunday .

The rocket's nine Merlin 1D engines carried liquid oxygen and kerosene propellants and yielded over 1M pounds of thrust during the static-fire test.

Falcon 9 is slated to launch 60 Starlink internet satellites as part of the company's efforts to field over 40K satellites in support of a planned broadband service in 2020.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will require 400 satellites to conduct minor broadband coverage and reach a figure of 800 for moderate coverage levels.

Prior to its upcoming launch, Falcon 9 conducted three missions and carried a batch of Starlink satellites along with the Telstar 18 VANTAGE and Iridium-8 systems on its last flight.