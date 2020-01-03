SpaceX Looks to Launch Starlink Satellites Next Week

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 units of the Starlink communications satellite next Monday, Florida Today reported Thursday .

The mission will raise the number of launched Starlink satellites to 180. These satellites work to provide broadband internet connectivity via SpaceX-made technology.

The launch has an over 90 percent chance to take place on schedule, with weather concerns serving as the only potential hindrance.

The event will mark the first launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the Florida-based Space Coast region in 2020.