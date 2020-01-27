Splunk’s Juliana Vida: Data, VR/AR Tech, Blockchain Key Federal IT Trends for 2020

Juliana Vida, chief technical adviser of Splunk 's public sector business, forecasts that agencies will increase the use of data, virtual and augmented reality tools and blockchain to support federal information technology operations, she wrote in a guest piece for Nextgov published Friday .

Vida said agencies are beginning to see the value of data and should address silos in order to increase data visibility and reduce cybersecurity risk.

Agencies could also apply VR/AR platforms in logistics, production and other processes as they look to empower workforce through the use of data, according to Vida.

She added the potential of blockchain to support data exchange and security would encourage agencies to consider adopting the technology to manage citizen experience.

“By seeking platforms capable of providing real-time, data-driven insights, agencies will be able to make confident decisions and decisive actions in 2020 and beyond,” Vida wrote.