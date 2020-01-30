SSA Awards CenturyLink $470M Task Order to Provide High-Speed Network Services; David Young Quoted

CenturyLink has been awarded a 15-year, $470M task order by the U.S. Social Security Administration as a key provider for its Wide Area Network and related high-speed network services, the company announced on Thursday . The task order was awarded via the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.

“SSA continues to place its trust in CenturyLink as a mission-critical network provider by extending and expanding its relationship with us as we help the agency modernize its IT systems that provide crucial services to the American public,” said David Young , CenturyLink senior vice president of public sector and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

CenturyLink will provide Ethernet, virtual private network, intrusion prevention and self-healing optical wave ring services with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps. The company will supply the services to more than 1.7K locations in the U.S. and around the world, including data centers, field offices, foreign service posts, headquarters, program service centers, regional offices, remote operations centers and external business partner sites.

The company will also install secure high-speed cloud connectivity, proactive distributed denial of service protections and a network operations center that will support all SSA activities and its more than 60K employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Additionally, CenturyLink will deploy a dedicated program, operations management staff and lifecycle engineering services to support SSA’s mission to constantly evolve and improve a premier large enterprise network.

“Social Security’s network, called SSANet, is the central nervous system of all SSA operations, which touch every American from birth throughout their entire life,” Young added.

Additionally, The Department of the Interior has awarded CenturyLink a potential $1.6B task order via the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract to provide managed network services to support DOI’s information technology modernization efforts, the company announced on Jan. 16.

CenturyLink will design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain an enterprise network at the department, including software-defined wide area network, virtual private network, private line and ethernet transport services.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience.