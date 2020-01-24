ST Engineering Subsidiary Demos Simulation Tech for Army; William Cole Quoted

A subsidiary of ST Engineering North America has tested a common synthetic environment that consists of training management and simulation software designed to help the U.S. Army plan and evaluate personnel exercises.

VT Mak said Wednesday the CSE was integrated with the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer and One World Terrain platforms as part of the demonstration.

The assessment also saw the integration of the simulation technology with Leidos ' behavior service as well as augmented and virtual reality tools. VT Mak’s next evaluation will take place in March.

William Cole, president and CEO of VT Mak, noted that the company seeks to continue making progress in the Army’s STE effort, which he said was a “transformative moment for the simulation world.”