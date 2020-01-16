Steampunk, Salesforce Form Tech Integration Partnership

Steampunk has joined Salesforce ’s Technology Partner Program in a move to leverage the latter’s resources for various business processes and improve the delivery of infrastructure design support to federal clients.

The digital design services firm said Wednesday it deploys Salesforce products to support “design intelligence” procedures and capability integration to support the improvement of end-user experiences.

Dan Davis, senior vice president for U.S. federal civilian government and Canada at Salesforce, said the partnership will focus on simplifying business procedures while minimizing technical workload for customers.

Matt Warren, chief operating officer for the emerging markets sector at Steampunk, noted that the agreement serves as “ the beginning of a long-term winning partnership with Salesforce.”

Steampunk offers various information technology services encompassing “human-centered” infrastructure design, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, data exploitation and software-as-a-service support. The company has offices in McLean, Va., and Washington, D.C.