T-Rex Solutions Gets ISO Certification for Information Security Mgmt System

T-Rex Solutions has achieved a new certification with the International Organization of Standardization for the company’s information security management system.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification verifies T-Rex’s efforts to sustain the management system and address information-related security risks, the company said Tuesday .

The company received the certification after an audit that found no vulnerabilities in the system.

T-Rex also holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s quality management system and a Level 3 services performance rating with the Capability Maturity Model Integration Institute.