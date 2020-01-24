Telephonics Wraps Up Flight Demo for Mosaic Imaging Radar Tech

Telephonics tested a maritime surveillance radar system aboard an MH-60S Seahawk aircraft operated by the U.S. Navy.

The Mosaic active electronically scanned array radar platform exhibited its true dual beam imaging technology and autonomous anti-surface warfare radar capacities during the flight test, the company said Tuesday .

The dual-beam technology enables the system’s visual recording capability during surveillance and tracking missions. Gathered images are linked with track parametric data for review purposes.

“This new generation AESA radar has the potential to provide great benefit to the future vertical lift platform,” said Capt. Todd Evans, a program manager for the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters project.

Last year, the MH-60S aircraft logged more than 10 operational hours in two weeks.