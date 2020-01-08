Tony Sabatino to Lead Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services as CEO

Tony Sabatino, former executive vice president of Securitas USA ’s North American division, has been appointed to serve as CEO of the company’s critical infrastructure-focused business.

Sabatino will succeed Kevin Sandkuhler in leading Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, a provider of security, emergency response and mission support services, Securitas said Tuesday .

The newly appointed CEO has been with Securitas USA for 28 years, having started as a management trainee. He went on to fill various leadership roles at SUSA, including Pacific region president and North America executive vice president.

He supported acquisition, sales, project leadership, marketing, corporate development, communications and strategic efforts during his SUSA tenure.

“Over the past ten months, Tony initiated and coordinated the creation of a long-term development strategy for SCIS, which identified adjacent growth areas within the Federal market,” said James Freeze, chairman of the board at SCIS.

“As CEO, Tony will lead us in the execution of this strategy and beyond,” Freeze added.