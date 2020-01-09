U.S. Navy Taps Peraton to Complete Unmanned Maritime Task Orders; John Coleman Quoted

Peraton has received four recompete U.S. Navy Unmanned Maritime Systems Support task orders, valued at a total of $27.5M, from the Naval Information Warfare Center to help the Navy increase its unmanned capabilities, the company announced on Thursday .

“Unmanned systems are a critical element of the Navy’s warfighting strategy for the future, and Peraton is proud to be a long-time partner contributing to our country’s national security mission at sea,” said John Coleman, president of Peraton’s defense and homeland security sector.

Peraton will work to help the Navy maintain maritime superiority, acquire key platforms, including the development of a Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle and field a new unit of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles.

Under the first task order, the company will assist UMSS develop and refine the UUVs operations and tactics. Peraton will provide support for the MK 18 UUV program with a focus on government and fleet evaluation tests and events. The company will also prepare for the test and draft the results.

The Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Support Representatives task order will supply the UMSS with senior UUV fleet support representatives with expertise for the MK 18 UUV systems assigned to applicable CONUS and OCONUS fleet units.

Additionally, Peraton will assist with the MK 18 Schoolhouse effort, which includes the development and evaluation of UUV MC operational employment tactics. The company will provide training on the MK 18 UUV systems and training for system upgrades.

Peraton will supply computer and software engineering and information technology services under the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Enhanced Software Support task order. The integrated technology will improve the control, command and intelligence of the MK 18 UUV.

Under the COIN Software Development Lead task order, Peraton will integrate computer and software engineering and IT services to support product improvements and upgrades to MK 18 UUVs.

“These four UMSS recompete awards enable us to continue our trusted partnership in delivering performance excellence to advance NIWC Pacific’s mission, and to provide direct support to the U.S. Navy with unmanned systems,” said Coleman.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada.