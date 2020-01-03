Verizon, Nokia Host Three-Day Public Safety Exercise; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon provided 5G support services for a three-day exercise that sought to train and prepare first responders in handling natural disaster scenarios, GCN reported Thursday .

Hosted by Verizon and Nokia , the Operation Convergent Response event allowed participants to analyze technologies within real-world environments.

The exercise covered all phases of the crisis management lifecycle and simulated various situations such as flooding and cyberattack scenarios to help emergency response personnel develop appropriate methods in handling every scenario.

Around 150 companies and over 400 first responders participated in the event.

“A key theme in several of these scenarios is the focus on keeping first responders out of bad situations," said Maggie Hallbach, vice president for government and education at Verizon.