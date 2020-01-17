Verizon Unveils Wireless Installation at San Diego Navy Base; Michael Maiorana Quoted

Verizon has established a wireless small-cell installation that will work to augment network connectivity and enable potential 5G operations at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego.
The new installation is the third small-cell deployment in San Diego and is expected to support over 60 U.S. Navy commands, the company said Thursday.
Each 4G LTE small-cell installation will help the Navy reinforce operational readiness and enable a specialized cellular network that will assist in various operations. Verizon noted the small-cell deployments will also address smart installation gaps and equip bases with intelligent tracking and asset management capacities.
“With this small cell installation, we are building a more responsive, agile and secure network to meet the Navy’s communication needs and are laying the groundwork for the Navy to leverage 5G technology down the road,” said Michael Maiorana, senior vice president at Verizon’s public sector and a 2019 Wash100 winner.