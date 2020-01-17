Verizon Unveils Wireless Installation at San Diego Navy Base; Michael Maiorana Quoted

Verizon has established a wireless small-cell installation that will work to augment network connectivity and enable potential 5G operations at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego.

The new installation is the third small-cell deployment in San Diego and is expected to support over 60 U.S. Navy commands, the company said Thursday .

Each 4G LTE small-cell installation will help the Navy reinforce operational readiness and enable a specialized cellular network that will assist in various operations. Verizon noted the small-cell deployments will also address smart installation gaps and equip bases with intelligent tracking and asset management capacities.