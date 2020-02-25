Accenture Report: Majority of Global Citizens Benefit From AI-Based Gov’t Customer Service Tech

An Accenture study has found that most citizens around the world are unaware of ways to provide service feedback to government agencies and would like to see the deployment of artificial intelligence-driven customer service technologies.

Accenture said Monday that the study, conducted with McGuire Research in 2019, discovered that 78 percent of citizens across 11 nations recognize the benefits of implementing AI-based virtual agents such as “chatbots” to gain access to government support.

Forty-one percent of the respondents reported satisfaction with the government’s customer interaction activities last year, while 84 percent said they are willing to provide personally identifiable data to a government entity to personalize their customer service experience.

“A solution would be to ask for citizen consent, allowing for citizens to opt-in to new data-sharing programs across government agencies,” noted Eyal Darmon, managing director at Accenture’s health and public service practice.

“Clearly, an opportunity exists for governments to use virtual agents to broaden their services and enhance customer experience,” he added.

Accenture sought input from 6,501 respondents in Austria, Australia, Canada, Germany, Finland, France, Japan, Norway, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. as part of the study.