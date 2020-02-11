Aerojet Rocketdyne Gets DARPA Hypersonic Defense Tech Dev’t Contract; Eileen Drake Quoted

Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a potential $19.6M contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency build a defense technology to support the interception of hypersonic threats.

DARPA aims to demonstrate enabling systems for an interceptor designed to engage hypersonic vehicles that fly in the upper atmosphere through the agency's Glide Breaker program, the company said Monday .

“Advancing hypersonic technology is a national security imperative,” said Eileen Drake , president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Drake added the company will apply its decades of hypersonic and missile propulsion development experience to support DARPA's project.

Aerojet Rocketdyne demonstrated a hypersonic missile engine through a test-fire series held in December as part of DARPA’s Operational Fires initiative.

The company added it built two kinds of propulsion technology for the X-51A WaveRider, a hypersonic flight test demonstrator Boeing produced under a cooperative program of DARPA, the U.S. Air Force and NASA.